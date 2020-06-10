Erweiterte Funktionen



iShares J.P. Morgan EM Bond . - XETR : INSTRUMENT_EVENT IUS7




10.06.20 06:00
DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 11.06.2020;Das Instrument IUS7 IE00B2NPKV68 ISHSII-JPM DL EM BD DLDIS ETF wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 10.06.2020 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 11.06.2020 The instrument IUS7 IE00B2NPKV68 ISHSII-JPM DL EM BD DLDIS ETF has its pre-dividend/interest day on 10.06.2020 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 11.06.2020

 
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
95,5746 € 95,5746 € -   € 0,00% 10.06./08:50
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
IE00B2NPKV68 A0NECU 106,54 € 77,01 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		95,5746 € 0,00%  08:38
Nasdaq OTC Other 108,7344 $ +1,25%  08.06.20
Fondsgesellschaft 108,0032 $ +0,71%  08.06.20
Hamburg 96,73 € 0,00%  09.06.20
Berlin 95,33 € 0,00%  08:18
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 95,11 € -0,05%  08:30
Düsseldorf 95,11 € -0,22%  08:21
Frankfurt 95,176 € -0,65%  08:08
München 95,176 € -1,18%  08:00
Xetra 95,324 € -1,24%  09.06.20
Aktuell
