iShares J.P. Morgan EM Bond . - XETR : INSTRUMENT_EVENT IUS7
10.06.20 06:00
DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 11.06.2020;Das Instrument IUS7 IE00B2NPKV68 ISHSII-JPM DL EM BD DLDIS ETF wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 10.06.2020 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 11.06.2020 The instrument IUS7 IE00B2NPKV68 ISHSII-JPM DL EM BD DLDIS ETF has its pre-dividend/interest day on 10.06.2020 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 11.06.2020
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|95,5746 €
|95,5746 €
|- €
|0,00%
|10.06./08:50
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|IE00B2NPKV68
|A0NECU
|106,54 €
|77,01 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|95,5746 €
|0,00%
|08:38
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|108,7344 $
|+1,25%
|08.06.20
|Fondsgesellschaft
|108,0032 $
|+0,71%
|08.06.20
|Hamburg
|96,73 €
|0,00%
|09.06.20
|Berlin
|95,33 €
|0,00%
|08:18
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|95,11 €
|-0,05%
|08:30
|Düsseldorf
|95,11 €
|-0,22%
|08:21
|Frankfurt
|95,176 €
|-0,65%
|08:08
|München
|95,176 €
|-1,18%
|08:00
|Xetra
|95,324 €
|-1,24%
|09.06.20
