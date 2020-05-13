Erweiterte Funktionen
iShares J.P. Morgan EM Bond . - XETR : INSTRUMENT_EVENT IUS7
13.05.20 06:00
Xetra Newsboard
DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 14.05.2020;Das Instrument IUS7 IE00B2NPKV68 ISHSII-JPM DL EM BD DLDIS ETF wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 13.05.2020 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 14.05.2020 The instrument IUS7 IE00B2NPKV68 ISHSII-JPM DL EM BD DLDIS ETF has its pre-dividend/interest day on 13.05.2020 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 14.05.2020
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|101,0605 $
|100,0972 $
|0,9633 $
|+0,96%
|27.01./00:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|IE00B2NPKV68
|A0NECU
|115,18 $
|89,22 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|94,5166 €
|0,00%
|12.05.20
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|101,00 $
|+4,14%
|08.05.20
|Hamburg
|94,36 €
|+1,02%
|12.05.20
|Fondsgesellschaft
|101,0605 $
|+0,96%
|11.05.20
|Berlin
|94,32 €
|+0,51%
|12.05.20
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|94,12 €
|+0,51%
|12.05.20
|Düsseldorf
|94,12 €
|+0,50%
|12.05.20
|Frankfurt
|94,276 €
|+0,23%
|12.05.20
|Xetra
|94,318 €
|0,00%
|12.05.20
|München
|93,646 €
|-0,12%
|12.05.20
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.