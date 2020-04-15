DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 16.04.2020;Das Instrument IUS7 IE00B2NPKV68 ISHSII-JPM DL EM BD DLDIS ETF wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 15.04.2020 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 16.04.2020 The instrument IUS7 IE00B2NPKV68 ISHSII-JPM DL EM BD DLDIS ETF has its pre-dividend/interest day on 15.04.2020 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 16.04.2020