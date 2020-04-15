Erweiterte Funktionen



15.04.20 06:00
DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 16.04.2020;Das Instrument IUS7 IE00B2NPKV68 ISHSII-JPM DL EM BD DLDIS ETF wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 15.04.2020 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 16.04.2020 The instrument IUS7 IE00B2NPKV68 ISHSII-JPM DL EM BD DLDIS ETF has its pre-dividend/interest day on 15.04.2020 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 16.04.2020

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
98,3537 $ 96,6727 $ 1,681 $ +1,74% 27.01./00:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
IE00B2NPKV68 A0NECU 115,57 $ 89,52 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		92,4686 € 0,00%  14.04.20
München 93,342 € +4,03%  14.04.20
Nasdaq OTC Other 98,3292 $ +3,50%  07.04.20
Frankfurt 92,704 € +2,38%  14.04.20
Fondsgesellschaft 98,3537 $ +1,74%  09.04.20
Hamburg 92,16 € +1,46%  14.04.20
Düsseldorf 91,52 € +0,20%  14.04.20
Xetra 92,284 € 0,00%  14.04.20
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 91,375 € -0,19%  14.04.20
Berlin 92,28 € -0,21%  14.04.20
  = Realtime
