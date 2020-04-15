Erweiterte Funktionen
iShares J.P. Morgan EM Bond . - XETR : INSTRUMENT_EVENT IUS7
15.04.20 06:00
Xetra Newsboard
DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 16.04.2020;Das Instrument IUS7 IE00B2NPKV68 ISHSII-JPM DL EM BD DLDIS ETF wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 15.04.2020 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 16.04.2020 The instrument IUS7 IE00B2NPKV68 ISHSII-JPM DL EM BD DLDIS ETF has its pre-dividend/interest day on 15.04.2020 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 16.04.2020
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|98,3537 $
|96,6727 $
|1,681 $
|+1,74%
|27.01./00:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|IE00B2NPKV68
|A0NECU
|115,57 $
|89,52 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|92,4686 €
|0,00%
|14.04.20
|München
|93,342 €
|+4,03%
|14.04.20
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|98,3292 $
|+3,50%
|07.04.20
|Frankfurt
|92,704 €
|+2,38%
|14.04.20
|Fondsgesellschaft
|98,3537 $
|+1,74%
|09.04.20
|Hamburg
|92,16 €
|+1,46%
|14.04.20
|Düsseldorf
|91,52 €
|+0,20%
|14.04.20
|Xetra
|92,284 €
|0,00%
|14.04.20
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|91,375 €
|-0,19%
|14.04.20
|Berlin
|92,28 €
|-0,21%
|14.04.20
= Realtime
Aktuell
