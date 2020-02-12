Erweiterte Funktionen



12.02.20 07:00
DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 13.02.2020;Das Instrument IUS7 IE00B2NPKV68 ISHSII-JPM DL EM BD DLDIS ETF wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 12.02.2020 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 13.02.2020 The instrument IUS7 IE00B2NPKV68 ISHSII-JPM DL EM BD DLDIS ETF has its pre-dividend/interest day on 12.02.2020 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 13.02.2020

hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
106,207 € 106,207 € -   € 0,00% 12.02./08:11
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
IE00B2NPKV68 A0NECU 106,21 € 91,03 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		106,207 € 0,00%  08:11
Nasdaq OTC Other 115,7579 $ +0,22%  11.02.20
München 105,895 € +0,08%  08:00
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 105,94 € +0,08%  08:01
Düsseldorf 105,89 € 0,00%  11.02.20
Frankfurt 105,88 € 0,00%  11.02.20
Hamburg 105,82 € 0,00%  11.02.20
Xetra 105,995 € 0,00%  11.02.20
Berlin 106,04 € 0,00%  11.02.20
Fondsgesellschaft 115,0684 $ -0,06%  10.02.20
  = Realtime
Aktuell
