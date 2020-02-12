Erweiterte Funktionen
iShares J.P. Morgan EM Bond . - XETR : INSTRUMENT_EVENT IUS7
12.02.20 07:00
Xetra Newsboard
DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 13.02.2020;Das Instrument IUS7 IE00B2NPKV68 ISHSII-JPM DL EM BD DLDIS ETF wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 12.02.2020 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 13.02.2020 The instrument IUS7 IE00B2NPKV68 ISHSII-JPM DL EM BD DLDIS ETF has its pre-dividend/interest day on 12.02.2020 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 13.02.2020
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|106,207 €
|106,207 €
|- €
|0,00%
|12.02./08:11
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|IE00B2NPKV68
|A0NECU
|106,21 €
|91,03 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|106,207 €
|0,00%
|08:11
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|115,7579 $
|+0,22%
|11.02.20
|München
|105,895 €
|+0,08%
|08:00
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|105,94 €
|+0,08%
|08:01
|Düsseldorf
|105,89 €
|0,00%
|11.02.20
|Frankfurt
|105,88 €
|0,00%
|11.02.20
|Hamburg
|105,82 €
|0,00%
|11.02.20
|Xetra
|105,995 €
|0,00%
|11.02.20
|Berlin
|106,04 €
|0,00%
|11.02.20
|Fondsgesellschaft
|115,0684 $
|-0,06%
|10.02.20
