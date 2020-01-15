Erweiterte Funktionen
iShares J.P. Morgan EM Bond . - XETR : INSTRUMENT_EVENT IUS7
15.01.20 07:00
Xetra Newsboard
DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 16.01.2020;Das Instrument IUS7 IE00B2NPKV68 ISHSII-JPM DL EM BD DLDIS ETF wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 15.01.2020 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 16.01.2020 The instrument IUS7 IE00B2NPKV68 ISHSII-JPM DL EM BD DLDIS ETF has its pre-dividend/interest day on 15.01.2020 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 16.01.2020
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|103,0356 €
|103,0356 €
|- €
|0,00%
|15.01./08:50
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|IE00B2NPKV68
|A0NECU
|103,63 €
|87,79 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|103,0356 €
|0,00%
|14.01.20
|Berlin
|102,85 €
|+0,03%
|08:18
|Fondsgesellschaft
|114,0489 $
|+0,01%
|13.01.20
|Frankfurt
|102,62 €
|0,00%
|08:27
|Hamburg
|102,65 €
|0,00%
|14.01.20
|München
|102,76 €
|0,00%
|14.01.20
|Xetra
|102,82 €
|0,00%
|14.01.20
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|102,68 €
|0,00%
|08:30
|Düsseldorf
|102,49 €
|-0,51%
|14.01.20
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|114,00 $
|-0,52%
|10.01.20
= Realtime
Aktuell
