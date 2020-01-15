Erweiterte Funktionen



15.01.20 07:00
DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 16.01.2020;Das Instrument IUS7 IE00B2NPKV68 ISHSII-JPM DL EM BD DLDIS ETF wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 15.01.2020 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 16.01.2020 The instrument IUS7 IE00B2NPKV68 ISHSII-JPM DL EM BD DLDIS ETF has its pre-dividend/interest day on 15.01.2020 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 16.01.2020

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
103,0356 € 103,0356 € -   € 0,00% 15.01./08:50
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
IE00B2NPKV68 A0NECU 103,63 € 87,79 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		103,0356 € 0,00%  14.01.20
Berlin 102,85 € +0,03%  08:18
Fondsgesellschaft 114,0489 $ +0,01%  13.01.20
Frankfurt 102,62 € 0,00%  08:27
Hamburg 102,65 € 0,00%  14.01.20
München 102,76 € 0,00%  14.01.20
Xetra 102,82 € 0,00%  14.01.20
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 102,68 € 0,00%  08:30
Düsseldorf 102,49 € -0,51%  14.01.20
Nasdaq OTC Other 114,00 $ -0,52%  10.01.20
