iShares J.P. Morgan EM Bond . - XETR : INSTRUMENT_EVENT IUS7
11.12.19 07:00
Xetra Newsboard
DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 12.12.2019;Das Instrument IUS7 IE00B2NPKV68 ISHSII-JPM DL EM BD DLDIS ETF wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 11.12.2019 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 12.12.2019 The instrument IUS7 IE00B2NPKV68 ISHSII-JPM DL EM BD DLDIS ETF has its pre-dividend/interest day on 11.12.2019 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 12.12.2019
Aktuelle Kursinformationen
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|112,051 $
|111,6926 $
|0,3584 $
|+0,32%
|27.01./00:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|IE00B2NPKV68
|A0NECU
|113,63 $
|98,86 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|101,4024 €
|-0,22%
|10.12.19
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|112,75 $
|+1,21%
|10.12.19
|Hamburg
|101,52 €
|+0,37%
|10.12.19
|Fondsgesellschaft
|112,051 $
|+0,32%
|09.12.19
|München
|101,28 €
|+0,10%
|10.12.19
|Düsseldorf
|101,43 €
|0,00%
|10.12.19
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|101,06 €
|-0,15%
|10.12.19
|Xetra
|101,20 €
|-0,21%
|10.12.19
|Berlin
|101,20 €
|-0,21%
|10.12.19
|Frankfurt
|101,04 €
|-0,24%
|10.12.19
= Realtime
