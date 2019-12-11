Erweiterte Funktionen



11.12.19 07:00
Xetra Newsboard

DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 12.12.2019;Das Instrument IUS7 IE00B2NPKV68 ISHSII-JPM DL EM BD DLDIS ETF wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 11.12.2019 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 12.12.2019 The instrument IUS7 IE00B2NPKV68 ISHSII-JPM DL EM BD DLDIS ETF has its pre-dividend/interest day on 11.12.2019 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 12.12.2019

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
112,051 $ 111,6926 $ 0,3584 $ +0,32% 27.01./00:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
IE00B2NPKV68 A0NECU 113,63 $ 98,86 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		101,4024 € -0,22%  10.12.19
Nasdaq OTC Other 112,75 $ +1,21%  10.12.19
Hamburg 101,52 € +0,37%  10.12.19
Fondsgesellschaft 112,051 $ +0,32%  09.12.19
München 101,28 € +0,10%  10.12.19
Düsseldorf 101,43 € 0,00%  10.12.19
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 101,06 € -0,15%  10.12.19
Xetra 101,20 € -0,21%  10.12.19
Berlin 101,20 € -0,21%  10.12.19
Frankfurt 101,04 € -0,24%  10.12.19
  = Realtime
