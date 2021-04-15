Erweiterte Funktionen
iShares STOXX Global Select D. - XETR : INSTRUMENT_EVENT ISPA
15.04.21 06:00
DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 15.04.2021:Das Instrument ISPA DE000A0F5UH1 IS.S.GL.SE.D.100 U.ETF A. ETF wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 15.04.2021 The instrument ISPA DE000A0F5UH1 IS.S.GL.SE.D.100 U.ETF A. ETF has its ex-dividend/interest day on 15.04.2021
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|28,62 €
|28,755 €
|-0,135 €
|-0,47%
|15.04./09:14
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000A0F5UH1
|A0F5UH
|28,92 €
|19,33 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|28,32 €
|-0,21%
|13.04.21
|
|28,625 €
|-0,05%
|09:30
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|28,635 €
|-0,07%
|09:12
|Hamburg
|28,705 €
|-0,14%
|14.04.21
|München
|28,59 €
|-0,14%
|08:17
|Düsseldorf
|28,59 €
|-0,35%
|09:15
|Xetra
|28,62 €
|-0,47%
|09:14
|Frankfurt
|28,50 €
|-0,71%
|08:18
|Berlin
|28,525 €
|-0,71%
|08:14
Aktuell
