DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 15.10.2020;Das Instrument ISPA DE000A0F5UH1 IS.S.GL.SE.D.100 U.ETF A. ETF wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 15.10.2020 The instrument ISPA DE000A0F5UH1 IS.S.GL.SE.D.100 U.ETF A. ETF has its ex-dividend/interest day on 15.10.2020

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
22,49 € 22,65 € -0,16 € -0,71% 27.01./00:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000A0F5UH1 A0F5UH 28,94 € 17,60 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		22,555 € 0,00%  14.10.20
Frankfurt 22,555 € 0,00%  14.10.20
Xetra 22,695 € 0,00%  14.10.20
Berlin 22,575 € 0,00%  14.10.20
Düsseldorf 22,545 € -0,16%  14.10.20
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 22,505 € -0,22%  14.10.20
Hamburg 22,705 € -0,35%  14.10.20
Fondsgesellschaft 22,49 € -0,71%  13.10.20
München 22,605 € -0,94%  14.10.20
  = Realtime
