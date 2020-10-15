Erweiterte Funktionen
DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 15.10.2020;Das Instrument ISPA DE000A0F5UH1 IS.S.GL.SE.D.100 U.ETF A. ETF wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 15.10.2020 The instrument ISPA DE000A0F5UH1 IS.S.GL.SE.D.100 U.ETF A. ETF has its ex-dividend/interest day on 15.10.2020
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|22,49 €
|22,65 €
|-0,16 €
|-0,71%
|27.01./00:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000A0F5UH1
|A0F5UH
|28,94 €
|17,60 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|22,555 €
|0,00%
|14.10.20
|Frankfurt
|22,555 €
|0,00%
|14.10.20
|Xetra
|22,695 €
|0,00%
|14.10.20
|Berlin
|22,575 €
|0,00%
|14.10.20
|Düsseldorf
|22,545 €
|-0,16%
|14.10.20
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|22,505 €
|-0,22%
|14.10.20
|Hamburg
|22,705 €
|-0,35%
|14.10.20
|Fondsgesellschaft
|22,49 €
|-0,71%
|13.10.20
|München
|22,605 €
|-0,94%
|14.10.20
= Realtime
