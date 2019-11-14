DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 14.11.2019;Das Instrument IS0R IE00B4PY7Y77 ISHSII-DLHY CORP BD DLDIS ETF wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 14.11.2019 The instrument IS0R IE00B4PY7Y77 ISHSII-DLHY CORP BD DLDIS ETF has its ex-dividend/interest day on 14.11.2019