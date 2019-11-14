Erweiterte Funktionen
iShares High Yield Corp Bond U. - XETR : INSTRUMENT_EVENT IS0R
14.11.19 07:00
Xetra Newsboard
DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 14.11.2019;Das Instrument IS0R IE00B4PY7Y77 ISHSII-DLHY CORP BD DLDIS ETF wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 14.11.2019 The instrument IS0R IE00B4PY7Y77 ISHSII-DLHY CORP BD DLDIS ETF has its ex-dividend/interest day on 14.11.2019
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|94,8475 €
|94,8475 €
|- €
|0,00%
|14.11./08:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|IE00B4PY7Y77
|A1H5UN
|92,95 €
|79,85 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|94,8475 €
|0,00%
|13.11.19
|Düsseldorf
|94,66 €
|0,00%
|13.11.19
|Frankfurt
|94,62 €
|0,00%
|13.11.19
|Hamburg
|94,65 €
|0,00%
|13.11.19
|München
|94,66 €
|0,00%
|13.11.19
|Fondsgesellschaft
|104,3216 $
|0,00%
|12.11.19
|Xetra
|94,702 €
|0,00%
|13.11.19
|Berlin
|94,60 €
|0,00%
|13.11.19
|Stuttgart
|94,525 €
|-0,04%
|13.11.19
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|104,4026 $
|-0,19%
|11.11.19
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.