iShares MSCI Europe UCITS ET. - XETR : INSTRUMENT_EVENT IQQY
14.11.19 07:00
DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 14.11.2019;Das Instrument IQQY IE00B1YZSC51 ISHSII-CORE MSCI EUR.EOD ETF wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 14.11.2019 The instrument IQQY IE00B1YZSC51 ISHSII-CORE MSCI EUR.EOD ETF has its ex-dividend/interest day on 14.11.2019
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|25,165 €
|25,345 €
|-0,18 €
|-0,71%
|14.11./08:04
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|IE00B1YZSC51
|A0MZWQ
|25,32 €
|19,95 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|25,165 €
|-0,71%
|08:00
|Fondsgesellschaft
|25,3949 €
|+0,39%
|12.11.19
|Düsseldorf
|25,29 €
|0,00%
|13.11.19
|Frankfurt
|25,36 €
|0,00%
|13.11.19
|Hamburg
|25,255 €
|0,00%
|13.11.19
|Xetra
|25,35 €
|0,00%
|13.11.19
|Berlin
|25,31 €
|0,00%
|13.11.19
|Stuttgart
|25,32 €
|0,00%
|13.11.19
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|28,05 $
|0,00%
|12.11.19
|München
|25,325 €
|-0,18%
|13.11.19
