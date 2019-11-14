DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 14.11.2019;Das Instrument IQQY IE00B1YZSC51 ISHSII-CORE MSCI EUR.EOD ETF wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 14.11.2019 The instrument IQQY IE00B1YZSC51 ISHSII-CORE MSCI EUR.EOD ETF has its ex-dividend/interest day on 14.11.2019