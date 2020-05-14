Erweiterte Funktionen
DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 14.05.2020;Das Instrument IQQL IE00B1TXHL60 ISHSII-LIST.PRIV.EQ.DLDIS ETF wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 14.05.2020 The instrument IQQL IE00B1TXHL60 ISHSII-LIST.PRIV.EQ.DLDIS ETF has its ex-dividend/interest day on 14.05.2020
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|15,542 €
|15,98 €
|-0,438 €
|-2,74%
|14.05./08:40
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|IE00B1TXHL60
|A0MM0N
|22,91 €
|11,04 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|15,542 €
|-2,74%
|08:23
|Xetra
|16,066 €
|0,00%
|13.05.20
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|15,902 €
|0,00%
|13.05.20
|Fondsgesellschaft
|17,9867 $
|-0,88%
|12.05.20
|Hamburg
|16,418 €
|-2,33%
|13.05.20
|Frankfurt
|16,236 €
|-2,99%
|13.05.20
|Berlin
|15,484 €
|-3,12%
|08:11
|Düsseldorf
|15,392 €
|-3,33%
|08:20
|München
|16,108 €
|-3,88%
|13.05.20
