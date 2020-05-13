Erweiterte Funktionen
13.05.20 06:00
DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 14.05.2020;Das Instrument IQQH IE00B1XNHC34 ISHSII-GL.CL.ENERGY DLDIS ETF wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 13.05.2020 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 14.05.2020 The instrument IQQH IE00B1XNHC34 ISHSII-GL.CL.ENERGY DLDIS ETF has its pre-dividend/interest day on 13.05.2020 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 14.05.2020
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|6,4238 $
|6,1799 $
|0,2439 $
|+3,95%
|27.01./00:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|IE00B1XNHC34
|A0MW0M
|8,20 $
|4,78 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|6,089 €
|0,00%
|12.05.20
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|5,85 $
|+19,14%
|24.04.20
|Fondsgesellschaft
|6,4238 $
|+3,95%
|11.05.20
|Berlin
|6,06 €
|+2,24%
|12.05.20
|Frankfurt
|6,053 €
|+2,11%
|12.05.20
|Düsseldorf
|6,018 €
|+1,76%
|12.05.20
|Hamburg
|6,009 €
|+1,52%
|12.05.20
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|5,927 €
|+0,25%
|12.05.20
|Xetra
|6,029 €
|0,00%
|12.05.20
|München
|5,906 €
|-0,81%
|12.05.20
= Realtime
Aktuell
