DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 14.05.2020;Das Instrument IQQH IE00B1XNHC34 ISHSII-GL.CL.ENERGY DLDIS ETF wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 13.05.2020 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 14.05.2020 The instrument IQQH IE00B1XNHC34 ISHSII-GL.CL.ENERGY DLDIS ETF has its pre-dividend/interest day on 13.05.2020 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 14.05.2020