13.05.20 06:00
DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 14.05.2020;Das Instrument IQQH IE00B1XNHC34 ISHSII-GL.CL.ENERGY DLDIS ETF wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 13.05.2020 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 14.05.2020 The instrument IQQH IE00B1XNHC34 ISHSII-GL.CL.ENERGY DLDIS ETF has its pre-dividend/interest day on 13.05.2020 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 14.05.2020

hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
6,4238 $ 6,1799 $ 0,2439 $ +3,95% 27.01./00:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
IE00B1XNHC34 A0MW0M 8,20 $ 4,78 $
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		6,089 € 0,00%  12.05.20
Nasdaq OTC Other 5,85 $ +19,14%  24.04.20
Fondsgesellschaft 6,4238 $ +3,95%  11.05.20
Berlin 6,06 € +2,24%  12.05.20
Frankfurt 6,053 € +2,11%  12.05.20
Düsseldorf 6,018 € +1,76%  12.05.20
Hamburg 6,009 € +1,52%  12.05.20
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 5,927 € +0,25%  12.05.20
Xetra 6,029 € 0,00%  12.05.20
München 5,906 € -0,81%  12.05.20
  = Realtime
Bitte warten...