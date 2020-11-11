Erweiterte Funktionen
iShares US Property Yield UCIT. - XETR : INSTRUMENT_EVENT IQQ7
11.11.20 07:00
Xetra Newsboard
DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 12.11.2020;Das Instrument IQQ7 IE00B1FZSF77 ISHSII-US PROP.YLD DLDIS ETF wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 11.11.2020 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 12.11.2020 The instrument IQQ7 IE00B1FZSF77 ISHSII-US PROP.YLD DLDIS ETF has its pre-dividend/interest day on 11.11.2020 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 12.11.2020
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|25,3394 $
|23,8788 $
|1,4606 $
|+6,12%
|27.01./00:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|IE00B1FZSF77
|A0LEW6
|31,98 $
|17,41 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|22,05 €
|0,00%
|10.11.20
|Fondsgesellschaft
|25,3394 $
|+6,12%
|09.11.20
|München
|21,38 €
|+5,63%
|10.11.20
|Hamburg
|21,36 €
|+5,53%
|10.11.20
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|25,907 $
|+1,07%
|10.11.20
|Berlin
|22,00 €
|+0,89%
|10.11.20
|Düsseldorf
|21,83 €
|+0,88%
|10.11.20
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|21,41 €
|+0,02%
|10.11.20
|Frankfurt
|21,96 €
|0,00%
|10.11.20
|Xetra
|21,985 €
|0,00%
|10.11.20
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.