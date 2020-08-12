Erweiterte Funktionen
iShares US Property Yield UCIT. - XETR : INSTRUMENT_EVENT IQQ7
12.08.20 06:00
Xetra Newsboard
DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 13.08.2020;Das Instrument IQQ7 IE00B1FZSF77 ISHSII-US PROP.YLD DLDIS ETF wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 12.08.2020 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 13.08.2020 The instrument IQQ7 IE00B1FZSF77 ISHSII-US PROP.YLD DLDIS ETF has its pre-dividend/interest day on 12.08.2020 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 13.08.2020
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|21,23 €
|21,23 €
|- €
|0,00%
|12.08./09:48
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|IE00B1FZSF77
|A0LEW6
|29,79 €
|15,91 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|21,245 €
|+0,50%
|09:56
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|21,21 €
|+1,00%
|09:46
|Fondsgesellschaft
|25,0451 $
|+0,65%
|10.08.20
|Berlin
|21,255 €
|+0,21%
|09:32
|Hamburg
|21,415 €
|0,00%
|11.08.20
|Xetra
|21,23 €
|0,00%
|09:04
|Düsseldorf
|21,21 €
|-0,24%
|09:45
|Frankfurt
|21,23 €
|-0,28%
|09:18
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|25,20 $
|-0,51%
|11.08.20
|München
|21,06 €
|-1,86%
|08:36
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.