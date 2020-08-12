DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 13.08.2020;Das Instrument IQQ7 IE00B1FZSF77 ISHSII-US PROP.YLD DLDIS ETF wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 12.08.2020 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 13.08.2020 The instrument IQQ7 IE00B1FZSF77 ISHSII-US PROP.YLD DLDIS ETF has its pre-dividend/interest day on 12.08.2020 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 13.08.2020