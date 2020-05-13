Erweiterte Funktionen



13.05.20 06:00
DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 14.05.2020;Das Instrument IQQ7 IE00B1FZSF77 ISHSII-US PROP.YLD DLDIS ETF wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 13.05.2020 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 14.05.2020 The instrument IQQ7 IE00B1FZSF77 ISHSII-US PROP.YLD DLDIS ETF has its pre-dividend/interest day on 13.05.2020 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 14.05.2020

hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
22,358 $ 22,2708 $ 0,0872 $ +0,39% 27.01./00:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
IE00B1FZSF77 A0LEW6 32,53 $ 17,71 $
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		19,666 € 0,00%  12.05.20
Fondsgesellschaft 22,358 $ +0,39%  11.05.20
Xetra 19,89 € 0,00%  12.05.20
Hamburg 20,76 € -1,87%  12.05.20
München 20,60 € -2,55%  12.05.20
Nasdaq OTC Other 21,38 $ -4,13%  12.05.20
Frankfurt 19,93 € -4,71%  12.05.20
Berlin 19,762 € -5,72%  12.05.20
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 19,56 € -5,94%  12.05.20
Düsseldorf 19,60 € -6,13%  12.05.20
Bitte warten...