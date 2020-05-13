Erweiterte Funktionen
iShares US Property Yield UCIT. - XETR : INSTRUMENT_EVENT IQQ7
13.05.20 06:00
Xetra Newsboard
DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 14.05.2020;Das Instrument IQQ7 IE00B1FZSF77 ISHSII-US PROP.YLD DLDIS ETF wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 13.05.2020 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 14.05.2020 The instrument IQQ7 IE00B1FZSF77 ISHSII-US PROP.YLD DLDIS ETF has its pre-dividend/interest day on 13.05.2020 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 14.05.2020
Aktuelle Kursinformationen
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|22,358 $
|22,2708 $
|0,0872 $
|+0,39%
|27.01./00:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|IE00B1FZSF77
|A0LEW6
|32,53 $
|17,71 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|19,666 €
|0,00%
|12.05.20
|Fondsgesellschaft
|22,358 $
|+0,39%
|11.05.20
|Xetra
|19,89 €
|0,00%
|12.05.20
|Hamburg
|20,76 €
|-1,87%
|12.05.20
|München
|20,60 €
|-2,55%
|12.05.20
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|21,38 $
|-4,13%
|12.05.20
|Frankfurt
|19,93 €
|-4,71%
|12.05.20
|Berlin
|19,762 €
|-5,72%
|12.05.20
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|19,56 €
|-5,94%
|12.05.20
|Düsseldorf
|19,60 €
|-6,13%
|12.05.20
= Realtime
Aktuell
