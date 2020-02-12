Erweiterte Funktionen



DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 13.02.2020;Das Instrument IQQ7 IE00B1FZSF77 ISHSII-US PROP.YLD DLDIS ETF wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 12.02.2020 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 13.02.2020 The instrument IQQ7 IE00B1FZSF77 ISHSII-US PROP.YLD DLDIS ETF has its pre-dividend/interest day on 12.02.2020 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 13.02.2020

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
29,60 € 29,37 € 0,23 € +0,78% 12.02./08:16
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
IE00B1FZSF77 A0LEW6 29,60 € 24,43 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		29,60 € +0,78%  08:00
Fondsgesellschaft 32,082 $ +1,15%  10.02.20
Düsseldorf 29,30 € 0,00%  11.02.20
Frankfurt 29,38 € 0,00%  11.02.20
Hamburg 29,355 € 0,00%  11.02.20
München 29,36 € 0,00%  11.02.20
Xetra 29,475 € 0,00%  11.02.20
Berlin 29,37 € 0,00%  11.02.20
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 29,23 € 0,00%  11.02.20
Nasdaq OTC Other 32,0282 $ 0,00%  10.02.20
  = Realtime
Aktuell
