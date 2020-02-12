Erweiterte Funktionen
iShares US Property Yield UCIT. - XETR : INSTRUMENT_EVENT IQQ7
12.02.20 07:00
Xetra Newsboard
DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 13.02.2020;Das Instrument IQQ7 IE00B1FZSF77 ISHSII-US PROP.YLD DLDIS ETF wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 12.02.2020 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 13.02.2020 The instrument IQQ7 IE00B1FZSF77 ISHSII-US PROP.YLD DLDIS ETF has its pre-dividend/interest day on 12.02.2020 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 13.02.2020
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|29,60 €
|29,37 €
|0,23 €
|+0,78%
|12.02./08:16
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|IE00B1FZSF77
|A0LEW6
|29,60 €
|24,43 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|29,60 €
|+0,78%
|08:00
|Fondsgesellschaft
|32,082 $
|+1,15%
|10.02.20
|Düsseldorf
|29,30 €
|0,00%
|11.02.20
|Frankfurt
|29,38 €
|0,00%
|11.02.20
|Hamburg
|29,355 €
|0,00%
|11.02.20
|München
|29,36 €
|0,00%
|11.02.20
|Xetra
|29,475 €
|0,00%
|11.02.20
|Berlin
|29,37 €
|0,00%
|11.02.20
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|29,23 €
|0,00%
|11.02.20
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|32,0282 $
|0,00%
|10.02.20
