DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 11.06.2020;Das Instrument IBC7 IE00BF3N7219 ISHSIV-FALL.A.H.Y.C.BDEHD ETF wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 10.06.2020 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 11.06.2020 The instrument IBC7 IE00BF3N7219 ISHSIV-FALL.A.H.Y.C.BDEHD ETF has its pre-dividend/interest day on 10.06.2020 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 11.06.2020