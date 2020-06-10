Erweiterte Funktionen
iShares Fallen Angels High Yie. - XETR : INSTRUMENT_EVENT IBC7
10.06.20 06:00
Xetra Newsboard
DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 11.06.2020;Das Instrument IBC7 IE00BF3N7219 ISHSIV-FALL.A.H.Y.C.BDEHD ETF wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 10.06.2020 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 11.06.2020 The instrument IBC7 IE00BF3N7219 ISHSIV-FALL.A.H.Y.C.BDEHD ETF has its pre-dividend/interest day on 10.06.2020 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 11.06.2020
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|5,1922 €
|5,1922 €
|- €
|0,00%
|10.06./08:50
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|IE00BF3N7219
|A2DUC1
|5,25 €
|4,17 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|5,1922 €
|0,00%
|09.06.20
|Fondsgesellschaft
|5,1591 €
|+0,44%
|08.06.20
|Stuttgart
|5,171 €
|-0,02%
|08:30
|Frankfurt
|5,171 €
|-0,37%
|08:08
|Xetra
|5,1816 €
|-0,83%
|09.06.20
