iShares Fallen Angels High Yie. - XETR : INSTRUMENT_EVENT IBC7
11.12.19 07:00
Xetra Newsboard
DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 12.12.2019;Das Instrument IBC7 IE00BF3N7219 ISHSIV-FALL.A.H.Y.C.BDEHD ETF wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 11.12.2019 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 12.12.2019 The instrument IBC7 IE00BF3N7219 ISHSIV-FALL.A.H.Y.C.BDEHD ETF has its pre-dividend/interest day on 11.12.2019 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 12.12.2019
Aktuelle Kursinformationen
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|5,0753 €
|5,0716 €
|0,0037 €
|+0,07%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|IE00BF3N7219
|A2DUC1
|5,08 €
|4,53 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|5,0836 €
|0,00%
|28.11.19
|Stuttgart
|5,086 €
|+0,49%
|10.12.19
|Frankfurt
|5,0788 €
|+0,12%
|10.12.19
|Fondsgesellschaft
|5,0753 €
|+0,07%
|09.12.19
|Xetra
|5,095 €
|+0,07%
|10.12.19
= Realtime
