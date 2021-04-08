Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "General Mills":
 Aktien      Zertifikate      OS    


General Mills - XETR : INSTRUMENT_EVENT GRM




08.04.21 06:00
Xetra Newsboard

DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 08.04.2021:Das Instrument GRM US3703341046 GENL MILLS DL -,10 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 08.04.2021 The instrument GRM US3703341046 GENL MILLS DL -,10 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 08.04.2021

Aktuell
Spektakuläre Übernahme. Neuer 592% Lithium Hot Stock
Nach 5.900% mit E3 Metals ($ETMC) und 20.100% mit Noram Ventures ($NRM)

Musk Metals Corp.




 
Finanztrends Video zu General Mills


mehr >
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
61,39 $ 61,39 $ -   $ 0,00% 07.04./22:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US3703341046 853862 66,14 $ 53,96 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		51,92 € -0,15%  07.04.21
München 52,02 € +0,08%  07.04.21
NYSE 61,39 $ 0,00%  01:00
Berlin 51,96 € -0,12%  07.04.21
Frankfurt 51,80 € -0,38%  07.04.21
AMEX 61,405 $ -0,53%  07.04.21
Nasdaq 61,36 $ -0,58%  07.04.21
Xetra 51,76 € -0,77%  07.04.21
Stuttgart 51,50 € -1,00%  07.04.21
Düsseldorf 51,40 € -1,87%  07.04.21
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Unglaubliche 44,7 g/t Gold - Gold Hot Stock entdeckt 1,15 Mrd. $ Gold. Börsenstars neue Aktie nach 20.900% mit Noram Ventures ($NRM.V)

Kingman Minerals Ltd.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
90 General Mills (GIS) 25.03.21
21 Der Bärenmarkt verzehrt mein . 12.04.18
6 "china mobile" und "general mill. 17.01.13
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...