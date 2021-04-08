Erweiterte Funktionen
General Mills - XETR : INSTRUMENT_EVENT GRM
08.04.21 06:00
DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 08.04.2021:Das Instrument GRM US3703341046 GENL MILLS DL -,10 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 08.04.2021 The instrument GRM US3703341046 GENL MILLS DL -,10 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 08.04.2021
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|61,39 $
|61,39 $
|- $
|0,00%
|07.04./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US3703341046
|853862
|66,14 $
|53,96 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|51,92 €
|-0,15%
|07.04.21
|München
|52,02 €
|+0,08%
|07.04.21
|NYSE
|61,39 $
|0,00%
|01:00
|Berlin
|51,96 €
|-0,12%
|07.04.21
|Frankfurt
|51,80 €
|-0,38%
|07.04.21
|AMEX
|61,405 $
|-0,53%
|07.04.21
|Nasdaq
|61,36 $
|-0,58%
|07.04.21
|Xetra
|51,76 €
|-0,77%
|07.04.21
|Stuttgart
|51,50 €
|-1,00%
|07.04.21
|Düsseldorf
|51,40 €
|-1,87%
|07.04.21
= Realtime
Aktuell
