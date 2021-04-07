Erweiterte Funktionen

General Mills - XETR : INSTRUMENT_EVENT GRM




07.04.21 06:00
DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 08.04.2021:Das Instrument GRM US3703341046 GENL MILLS DL -,10 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 07.04.2021 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 08.04.2021 The instrument GRM US3703341046 GENL MILLS DL -,10 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 07.04.2021 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 08.04.2021

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
51,94 € 51,74 € 0,20 € +0,39% 07.04./08:35
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US3703341046 853862 59,50 € 44,34 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		51,94 € +0,39%  06.04.21
Xetra 52,16 € +1,32%  06.04.21
AMEX 61,73 $ +0,28%  06.04.21
Nasdaq 61,72 $ +0,26%  06.04.21
Stuttgart 52,04 € +0,04%  08:04
München 51,98 € 0,00%  08:02
NYSE 61,74 $ 0,00%  01:00
Frankfurt 51,96 € -0,08%  08:05
Berlin 51,96 € -0,12%  08:08
Düsseldorf 51,98 € -0,76%  08:10
