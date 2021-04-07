Erweiterte Funktionen
Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "General Mills":
General Mills - XETR : INSTRUMENT_EVENT GRM
07.04.21 06:00
Xetra Newsboard
DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 08.04.2021:Das Instrument GRM US3703341046 GENL MILLS DL -,10 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 07.04.2021 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 08.04.2021 The instrument GRM US3703341046 GENL MILLS DL -,10 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 07.04.2021 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 08.04.2021
Finanztrends Video zu General Mills
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|51,94 €
|51,74 €
|0,20 €
|+0,39%
|07.04./08:35
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US3703341046
|853862
|59,50 €
|44,34 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|51,94 €
|+0,39%
|06.04.21
|Xetra
|52,16 €
|+1,32%
|06.04.21
|AMEX
|61,73 $
|+0,28%
|06.04.21
|Nasdaq
|61,72 $
|+0,26%
|06.04.21
|Stuttgart
|52,04 €
|+0,04%
|08:04
|München
|51,98 €
|0,00%
|08:02
|NYSE
|61,74 $
|0,00%
|01:00
|Frankfurt
|51,96 €
|-0,08%
|08:05
|Berlin
|51,96 €
|-0,12%
|08:08
|Düsseldorf
|51,98 €
|-0,76%
|08:10
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|90
|General Mills (GIS)
|25.03.21
|21
|Der Bärenmarkt verzehrt mein .
|12.04.18
|6
|"china mobile" und "general mill.
|17.01.13