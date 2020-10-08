Erweiterte Funktionen
General Mills - XETR : INSTRUMENT_EVENT GRM
08.10.20 06:00
DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 08.10.2020;Das Instrument GRM US3703341046 GENL MILLS DL -,10 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 08.10.2020 The instrument GRM US3703341046 GENL MILLS DL -,10 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 08.10.2020
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|52,36 €
|52,36 €
|- €
|0,00%
|08.10./08:17
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US3703341046
|853862
|59,50 €
|42,00 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|52,36 €
|0,00%
|07.10.20
|Nasdaq
|61,61 $
|+0,62%
|07.10.20
|NYSE
|61,59 $
|+0,59%
|07.10.20
|AMEX
|61,63 $
|+0,46%
|07.10.20
|Düsseldorf
|52,35 €
|0,00%
|07.10.20
|Frankfurt
|51,89 €
|0,00%
|07.10.20
|München
|52,35 €
|0,00%
|08:00
|Stuttgart
|52,36 €
|0,00%
|07.10.20
|Xetra
|51,85 €
|0,00%
|07.10.20
|Berlin
|52,37 €
|0,00%
|07.10.20
= Realtime
Aktuell
