General Mills - XETR : INSTRUMENT_EVENT GRM
09.07.20 06:00
DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 09.07.2020;Das Instrument GRM US3703341046 GENL MILLS DL -,10 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 09.07.2020 The instrument GRM US3703341046 GENL MILLS DL -,10 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 09.07.2020
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|54,69 €
|55,30 €
|-0,61 €
|-1,10%
|09.07./08:06
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US3703341046
|853862
|59,50 €
|42,00 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|54,69 €
|-1,10%
|08:00
|AMEX
|62,97 $
|+0,13%
|08.07.20
|Düsseldorf
|55,21 €
|0,00%
|08.07.20
|Frankfurt
|55,52 €
|0,00%
|08.07.20
|München
|55,41 €
|0,00%
|08.07.20
|Stuttgart
|55,43 €
|0,00%
|08.07.20
|Xetra
|55,54 €
|0,00%
|08.07.20
|Berlin
|55,57 €
|0,00%
|08.07.20
|Nasdaq
|62,96 $
|-0,02%
|08.07.20
|NYSE
|62,94 $
|-0,05%
|08.07.20
