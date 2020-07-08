Erweiterte Funktionen
DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 09.07.2020;Das Instrument GRM US3703341046 GENL MILLS DL -,10 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 08.07.2020 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 09.07.2020 The instrument GRM US3703341046 GENL MILLS DL -,10 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 08.07.2020 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 09.07.2020
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|62,97 $
|62,19 $
|0,78 $
|+1,25%
|07.07./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US3703341046
|853862
|64,31 $
|46,59 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|55,92 €
|0,00%
|07.07.20
|Stuttgart
|55,38 €
|+2,12%
|07.07.20
|Düsseldorf
|55,34 €
|+1,99%
|07.07.20
|NYSE
|62,97 $
|+1,25%
|07.07.20
|Nasdaq
|62,97 $
|+1,24%
|07.07.20
|AMEX
|62,89 $
|+1,17%
|07.07.20
|Frankfurt
|55,52 €
|0,00%
|07.07.20
|München
|54,54 €
|0,00%
|07.07.20
|Xetra
|55,80 €
|0,00%
|07.07.20
|Berlin
|54,50 €
|0,00%
|07.07.20
= Realtime
Aktuell
