General Mills - XETR : INSTRUMENT_EVENT GRM




08.04.20 06:00
Xetra Newsboard

DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 08.04.2020;Das Instrument GRM US3703341046 GENL MILLS DL -,10 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 08.04.2020 The instrument GRM US3703341046 GENL MILLS DL -,10 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 08.04.2020

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
51,42 € 51,10 € 0,32 € +0,63% 08.04./08:56
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US3703341046 853862 54,80 € 42,00 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		51,42 € +0,63%  08:16
München 51,74 € +0,12%  08:00
Xetra 52,25 € 0,00%  07.04.20
Nasdaq 56,50 $ -0,37%  07.04.20
Berlin 51,50 € -0,46%  08:10
NYSE 56,43 $ -0,49%  07.04.20
AMEX 56,43 $ -0,74%  07.04.20
Düsseldorf 51,36 € -0,87%  08:21
Frankfurt 51,55 € -2,11%  08:12
Stuttgart 51,45 € -2,19%  08:11
