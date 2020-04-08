Erweiterte Funktionen
DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 08.04.2020;Das Instrument GRM US3703341046 GENL MILLS DL -,10 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 08.04.2020 The instrument GRM US3703341046 GENL MILLS DL -,10 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 08.04.2020
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|51,42 €
|51,10 €
|0,32 €
|+0,63%
|08.04./08:56
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US3703341046
|853862
|54,80 €
|42,00 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|51,42 €
|+0,63%
|08:16
|München
|51,74 €
|+0,12%
|08:00
|Xetra
|52,25 €
|0,00%
|07.04.20
|Nasdaq
|56,50 $
|-0,37%
|07.04.20
|Berlin
|51,50 €
|-0,46%
|08:10
|NYSE
|56,43 $
|-0,49%
|07.04.20
|AMEX
|56,43 $
|-0,74%
|07.04.20
|Düsseldorf
|51,36 €
|-0,87%
|08:21
|Frankfurt
|51,55 €
|-2,11%
|08:12
|Stuttgart
|51,45 €
|-2,19%
|08:11
= Realtime
Aktuell
