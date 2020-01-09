Erweiterte Funktionen

09.01.20 07:00
Xetra Newsboard

DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 09.01.2020;Das Instrument GRM US3703341046 GENL MILLS DL -,10 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 09.01.2020 The instrument GRM US3703341046 GENL MILLS DL -,10 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 09.01.2020

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
52,98 $ 52,49 $ 0,49 $ +0,93% 08.01./22:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US3703341046 853862 56,39 $ 40,05 $
Tradegate (RT) 		47,76 € 0,00%  08.01.20
München 47,285 € +1,05%  08.01.20
Nasdaq 52,99 $ +1,05%  08.01.20
AMEX 52,98 $ +1,05%  08.01.20
NYSE 52,98 $ +0,93%  00:30
Düsseldorf 46,94 € 0,00%  08.01.20
Frankfurt 47,25 € 0,00%  08.01.20
Stuttgart 47,28 € 0,00%  08.01.20
Xetra 47,38 € 0,00%  08.01.20
Berlin 46,32 € 0,00%  08.01.20
