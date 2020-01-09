Erweiterte Funktionen
DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 09.01.2020;Das Instrument GRM US3703341046 GENL MILLS DL -,10 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 09.01.2020 The instrument GRM US3703341046 GENL MILLS DL -,10 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 09.01.2020
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|52,98 $
|52,49 $
|0,49 $
|+0,93%
|08.01./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US3703341046
|853862
|56,39 $
|40,05 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|47,76 €
|0,00%
|08.01.20
|München
|47,285 €
|+1,05%
|08.01.20
|Nasdaq
|52,99 $
|+1,05%
|08.01.20
|AMEX
|52,98 $
|+1,05%
|08.01.20
|NYSE
|52,98 $
|+0,93%
|00:30
|Düsseldorf
|46,94 €
|0,00%
|08.01.20
|Frankfurt
|47,25 €
|0,00%
|08.01.20
|Stuttgart
|47,28 €
|0,00%
|08.01.20
|Xetra
|47,38 €
|0,00%
|08.01.20
|Berlin
|46,32 €
|0,00%
|08.01.20
= Realtime
Aktuell
