08.01.20 07:00
DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 09.01.2020;Das Instrument GRM US3703341046 GENL MILLS DL -,10 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 08.01.2020 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 09.01.2020 The instrument GRM US3703341046 GENL MILLS DL -,10 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 08.01.2020 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 09.01.2020
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|46,62 €
|46,925 €
|-0,305 €
|-0,65%
|08.01./08:18
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US3703341046
|853862
|51,01 €
|34,65 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|46,62 €
|-0,65%
|08:00
|Düsseldorf
|46,85 €
|0,00%
|07.01.20
|Frankfurt
|47,30 €
|0,00%
|07.01.20
|München
|46,795 €
|0,00%
|08:02
|Stuttgart
|46,77 €
|0,00%
|07.01.20
|Xetra
|47,075 €
|0,00%
|07.01.20
|Berlin
|46,99 €
|0,00%
|07.01.20
|AMEX
|52,22 $
|-0,10%
|07.01.20
|NYSE
|52,23 $
|-0,34%
|00:30
|Nasdaq
|52,22 $
|-0,42%
|07.01.20
= Realtime
Aktuell
