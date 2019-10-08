Erweiterte Funktionen
Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "General Mills":
General Mills - XETR : INSTRUMENT_EVENT GRM
08.10.19 06:00
Xetra Newsboard
DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 09.10.2019;Das Instrument GRM US3703341046 GENL MILLS DL -,10 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 08.10.2019 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 09.10.2019 The instrument GRM US3703341046 GENL MILLS DL -,10 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 08.10.2019 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 09.10.2019
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|54,50 $
|54,50 $
|- $
|0,00%
|07.10./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US3703341046
|853862
|56,39 $
|36,42 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|49,65 €
|0,00%
|07.10.19
|Frankfurt
|49,595 €
|+1,62%
|07.10.19
|München
|49,65 €
|+1,49%
|07.10.19
|AMEX
|54,50 $
|+0,48%
|07.10.19
|Nasdaq
|54,50 $
|+0,39%
|07.10.19
|Düsseldorf
|49,585 €
|0,00%
|07.10.19
|Stuttgart
|49,59 €
|0,00%
|07.10.19
|Xetra
|49,505 €
|0,00%
|07.10.19
|Berlin
|49,165 €
|0,00%
|07.10.19
|NYSE
|54,50 $
|0,00%
|00:30
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|68
|General Mills (GIS)
|22.09.19
|21
|Der Bärenmarkt verzehrt mein .
|12.04.18
|6
|"china mobile" und "general mill.
|17.01.13