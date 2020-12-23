Erweiterte Funktionen
Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Gold Resource":
Gold Resource - XETR : INSTRUMENT_EVENT GIH
23.12.20 07:00
Xetra Newsboard
CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 24.12.2020:Das Instrument GIH US38068T1051 GOLD RES CORP. DL-,001 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 23.12.2020 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 24.12.2020 The instrument GIH US38068T1051 GOLD RES CORP. DL-,001 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 23.12.2020 and ex capital adjustment on 24.12.2020
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|2,862 €
|2,931 €
|-0,069 €
|-2,35%
|23.12./08:41
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US38068T1051
|A0LCTL
|5,79 €
|1,89 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|2,862 €
|-2,35%
|22.12.20
|Xetra
|2,886 €
|+2,89%
|22.12.20
|Düsseldorf
|2,928 €
|+2,74%
|08:10
|NYSE
|3,61 $
|+1,12%
|22.12.20
|AMEX
|3,63 $
|+0,83%
|22.12.20
|Berlin
|2,93 €
|+0,65%
|08:08
|Frankfurt
|2,914 €
|+0,59%
|08:00
|Nasdaq
|3,61 $
|+0,56%
|22.12.20
|Stuttgart
|2,935 €
|-0,51%
|08:04
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|113
|Kaufen wenn Kanonen donnern .
|24.07.20
|87
|Gold Resources Corp. WKN: A.
|08.08.14
|4
|Gold Res Corp !
|26.11.07