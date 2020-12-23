Erweiterte Funktionen

Gold Resource - XETR : INSTRUMENT_EVENT GIH




23.12.20 07:00
Xetra Newsboard

CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 24.12.2020:Das Instrument GIH US38068T1051 GOLD RES CORP. DL-,001 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 23.12.2020 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 24.12.2020 The instrument GIH US38068T1051 GOLD RES CORP. DL-,001 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 23.12.2020 and ex capital adjustment on 24.12.2020

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
2,862 € 2,931 € -0,069 € -2,35% 23.12./08:41
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US38068T1051 A0LCTL 5,79 € 1,89 €
Tradegate (RT) 		2,862 € -2,35%  22.12.20
Xetra 2,886 € +2,89%  22.12.20
Düsseldorf 2,928 € +2,74%  08:10
NYSE 3,61 $ +1,12%  22.12.20
AMEX 3,63 $ +0,83%  22.12.20
Berlin 2,93 € +0,65%  08:08
Frankfurt 2,914 € +0,59%  08:00
Nasdaq 3,61 $ +0,56%  22.12.20
Stuttgart 2,935 € -0,51%  08:04
