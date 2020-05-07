Erweiterte Funktionen
Lyxor Index Fund - Lyxor MSC. - XETR : INSTRUMENT_EVENT GENY
07.05.20 06:00
Xetra Newsboard
CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 08.05.2020;Das Instrument GENY LU2023678449 LIF-MILLEN.ETF DLA ETF wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 07.05.2020 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 08.05.2020 The instrument GENY LU2023678449 LIF-MILLEN.ETF DLA ETF is traded cum capital adjustment on 07.05.2020 and ex capital adjustment on 08.05.2020
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|10,0245 $
|9,9654 $
|0,0591 $
|+0,59%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|LU2023678449
|A2PXRJ
|10,35 $
|7,80 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Frankfurt
|9,423 €
|+0,98%
|06.05.20
|Fondsgesellschaft
|10,0245 $
|+0,59%
|05.05.20
|Xetra
|9,402 €
|0,00%
|06.05.20
= Realtime
Aktuell
