Erweiterte Funktionen



Lyxor Index Fund - Lyxor MSC. - XETR : INSTRUMENT_EVENT GENY




07.05.20 06:00
Xetra Newsboard

CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 08.05.2020;Das Instrument GENY LU2023678449 LIF-MILLEN.ETF DLA ETF wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 07.05.2020 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 08.05.2020 The instrument GENY LU2023678449 LIF-MILLEN.ETF DLA ETF is traded cum capital adjustment on 07.05.2020 and ex capital adjustment on 08.05.2020

Aktuell
Cannabis Hot Stock meldet spektakulären Lizenzdeal - Immundrink gegen Coronavirus COVID-19
81 mal günstiger als MOTA Ventures (MOTA) und 227 mal günstiger als Aurora (ACB)


BevCanna Enterprises Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
10,0245 $ 9,9654 $ 0,0591 $ +0,59% 01.01./01:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
LU2023678449 A2PXRJ 10,35 $ 7,80 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 9,423 € +0,98%  06.05.20
Fondsgesellschaft 10,0245 $ +0,59%  05.05.20
Xetra 9,402 € 0,00%  06.05.20
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Analysten raten zum Einstieg bei diesem Cannabis Hot Stock - Massives Kaufsignal. Neun mal günstiger als Aurora Cannabis (ACB) und 52 mal günstiger als Canopy Growth (CGC)

Canafarma Hemp Products Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...