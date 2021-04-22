Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Fastenal":
 Aktien      Zertifikate      OS    


Fastenal - XETR : INSTRUMENT_EVENT FAS




22.04.21 06:00
Xetra Newsboard

DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 23.04.2021:Das Instrument FAS US3119001044 FASTENAL CO. DL-,01 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 22.04.2021 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 23.04.2021 The instrument FAS US3119001044 FASTENAL CO. DL-,01 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 22.04.2021 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 23.04.2021

Aktuell
Sensationelle Übernahme - Neuer 387% Lithium Hot Stock
Nach 10.640% mit E3 Metals ($ETMC.V) und 20.100% mit Noram Ventures ($NRM.V)

Origen Resources Inc.




 
Finanztrends Video zu Fastenal


mehr >
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
43,235 € 42,495 € 0,74 € +1,74% 22.04./08:12
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US3119001044 887891 43,69 € 31,72 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		43,235 € +1,74%  21.04.21
Stuttgart 43,155 € +2,42%  21.04.21
AMEX 52,055 $ +1,85%  21.04.21
NYSE 52,06 $ +1,82%  21.04.21
Nasdaq 52,06 $ +1,82%  21.04.21
Düsseldorf 43,025 € +1,35%  21.04.21
Xetra 42,925 € +1,18%  21.04.21
Frankfurt 42,415 € +0,96%  21.04.21
Berlin 42,44 € +0,69%  21.04.21
München 42,395 € +0,57%  21.04.21
Hamburg 42,40 € +0,51%  21.04.21
Hannover 42,40 € +0,51%  21.04.21
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Phänomenale Bohrresultate - 14 Mrd. $ Lithium entdeckt. 931% Lithium Hot Stock im Visier von Tesla ($TSLA), Ford ($F) und GM ($GM)

Noram Ventures Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
24 Fastenal 15.04.21
5 Fastenal-DAS Durchbruchunterne. 25.07.12
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...