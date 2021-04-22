Erweiterte Funktionen
DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 23.04.2021:Das Instrument FAS US3119001044 FASTENAL CO. DL-,01 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 22.04.2021 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 23.04.2021 The instrument FAS US3119001044 FASTENAL CO. DL-,01 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 22.04.2021 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 23.04.2021
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|43,235 €
|42,495 €
|0,74 €
|+1,74%
|22.04./08:12
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US3119001044
|887891
|43,69 €
|31,72 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|43,235 €
|+1,74%
|21.04.21
|Stuttgart
|43,155 €
|+2,42%
|21.04.21
|AMEX
|52,055 $
|+1,85%
|21.04.21
|NYSE
|52,06 $
|+1,82%
|21.04.21
|Nasdaq
|52,06 $
|+1,82%
|21.04.21
|Düsseldorf
|43,025 €
|+1,35%
|21.04.21
|Xetra
|42,925 €
|+1,18%
|21.04.21
|Frankfurt
|42,415 €
|+0,96%
|21.04.21
|Berlin
|42,44 €
|+0,69%
|21.04.21
|München
|42,395 €
|+0,57%
|21.04.21
|Hamburg
|42,40 €
|+0,51%
|21.04.21
|Hannover
|42,40 €
|+0,51%
|21.04.21
= Realtime
Aktuell
