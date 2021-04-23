Erweiterte Funktionen
Fastenal - XETR : INSTRUMENT_EVENT FAS
23.04.21 06:00
DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 23.04.2021:Das Instrument FAS US3119001044 FASTENAL CO. DL-,01 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 23.04.2021 The instrument FAS US3119001044 FASTENAL CO. DL-,01 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 23.04.2021
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|43,245 €
|43,255 €
|-0,01 €
|-0,02%
|23.04./08:38
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US3119001044
|887891
|43,69 €
|32,06 €
99,85
+0,31%
43,25
-0,02%
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|43,245 €
|-0,02%
|22.04.21
|Xetra
|43,575 €
|+1,51%
|22.04.21
|München
|43,20 €
|-0,08%
|08:00
|Frankfurt
|43,195 €
|-0,13%
|08:00
|AMEX
|51,80 $
|-0,49%
|22.04.21
|NYSE
|51,77 $
|-0,56%
|22.04.21
|Nasdaq
|51,75 $
|-0,60%
|22.04.21
|Hamburg
|42,92 €
|-0,61%
|08:01
|Hannover
|42,92 €
|-0,61%
|08:01
|Stuttgart
|42,66 €
|-1,06%
|08:20
|Berlin
|42,705 €
|-1,21%
|08:09
|Düsseldorf
|42,65 €
|-1,75%
|08:10
= Realtime
