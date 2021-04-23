Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Fastenal":
 Aktien      Zertifikate      OS    


Fastenal - XETR : INSTRUMENT_EVENT FAS




23.04.21 06:00
Xetra Newsboard

DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 23.04.2021:Das Instrument FAS US3119001044 FASTENAL CO. DL-,01 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 23.04.2021 The instrument FAS US3119001044 FASTENAL CO. DL-,01 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 23.04.2021

Aktuell
2,3 Mio. $ frisches Kapital - Sensationelle Übernahme
Neuer 488% Lithium Hot Stock im Visier von Tesla ($TSLA) und Albemarle ($ALB)

Scotch Creek Ventures Inc.




 
Finanztrends Video zu Fastenal


mehr >
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
43,245 € 43,255 € -0,01 € -0,02% 23.04./08:38
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US3119001044 887891 43,69 € 32,06 €
Werte im Artikel
99,85 plus
+0,31%
43,25 minus
-0,02%
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		43,245 € -0,02%  22.04.21
Xetra 43,575 € +1,51%  22.04.21
München 43,20 € -0,08%  08:00
Frankfurt 43,195 € -0,13%  08:00
AMEX 51,80 $ -0,49%  22.04.21
NYSE 51,77 $ -0,56%  22.04.21
Nasdaq 51,75 $ -0,60%  22.04.21
Hamburg 42,92 € -0,61%  08:01
Hannover 42,92 € -0,61%  08:01
Stuttgart 42,66 € -1,06%  08:20
Berlin 42,705 € -1,21%  08:09
Düsseldorf 42,65 € -1,75%  08:10
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Rekordresultate - 14,16 Mrd. $ Lithium entdeckt. 865% Lithium Hot Stock im Visier von Tesla ($TSLA), Ford ($F) und GM ($GM)

Noram Ventures Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
24 Fastenal 15.04.21
5 Fastenal-DAS Durchbruchunterne. 25.07.12
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...