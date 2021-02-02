Erweiterte Funktionen
02.02.21 07:00
DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 02.02.2021:Das Instrument FAS US3119001044 FASTENAL CO. DL-,01 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 02.02.2021 The instrument FAS US3119001044 FASTENAL CO. DL-,01 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 02.02.2021
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|38,24 €
|37,55 €
|0,69 €
|+1,84%
|02.02./08:34
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US3119001044
|887891
|42,56 €
|25,00 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|38,24 €
|+1,84%
|01.02.21
|Hamburg
|38,535 €
|+2,39%
|08:03
|Hannover
|38,535 €
|+2,39%
|08:02
|Berlin
|38,43 €
|+2,09%
|08:20
|München
|38,535 €
|+2,01%
|08:06
|NYSE
|46,43 $
|+1,89%
|01.02.21
|Nasdaq
|46,42 $
|+1,82%
|01.02.21
|AMEX
|46,47 $
|+1,80%
|01.02.21
|Frankfurt
|38,53 €
|+1,10%
|08:07
|Düsseldorf
|38,375 €
|+0,37%
|08:10
|Stuttgart
|38,43 €
|-0,18%
|08:03
|Xetra
|38,385 €
|-3,25%
|01.02.21
= Realtime
Aktuell
