Fastenal - XETR : INSTRUMENT_EVENT FAS




02.02.21 07:00
Xetra Newsboard

DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 02.02.2021:Das Instrument FAS US3119001044 FASTENAL CO. DL-,01 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 02.02.2021 The instrument FAS US3119001044 FASTENAL CO. DL-,01 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 02.02.2021

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
38,24 € 37,55 € 0,69 € +1,84% 02.02./08:34
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US3119001044 887891 42,56 € 25,00 €
Tradegate (RT) 		38,24 € +1,84%  01.02.21
Hamburg 38,535 € +2,39%  08:03
Hannover 38,535 € +2,39%  08:02
Berlin 38,43 € +2,09%  08:20
München 38,535 € +2,01%  08:06
NYSE 46,43 $ +1,89%  01.02.21
Nasdaq 46,42 $ +1,82%  01.02.21
AMEX 46,47 $ +1,80%  01.02.21
Frankfurt 38,53 € +1,10%  08:07
Düsseldorf 38,375 € +0,37%  08:10
Stuttgart 38,43 € -0,18%  08:03
Xetra 38,385 € -3,25%  01.02.21
