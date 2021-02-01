Erweiterte Funktionen

01.02.21 01:29
Xetra Newsboard

DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 02.02.2021:Das Instrument FAS US3119001044 FASTENAL CO. DL-,01 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 01.02.2021 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 02.02.2021 The instrument FAS US3119001044 FASTENAL CO. DL-,01 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 01.02.2021 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 02.02.2021

