DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 02.02.2021:Das Instrument FAS US3119001044 FASTENAL CO. DL-,01 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 01.02.2021 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 02.02.2021 The instrument FAS US3119001044 FASTENAL CO. DL-,01 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 01.02.2021 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 02.02.2021
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|45,59 $
|46,65 $
|-1,06 $
|-2,27%
|29.01./23:33
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US3119001044
|887891
|51,88 $
|26,73 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|37,71 €
|-2,00%
|29.01.21
|Xetra
|39,675 €
|+1,42%
|28.01.21
|Stuttgart
|38,155 €
|-1,97%
|29.01.21
|Nasdaq
|45,59 $
|-2,27%
|29.01.21
|AMEX
|45,65 $
|-2,27%
|29.01.21
|NYSE
|45,57 $
|-2,38%
|29.01.21
|München
|38,36 €
|-2,45%
|29.01.21
|Frankfurt
|38,255 €
|-2,71%
|29.01.21
|Hannover
|38,235 €
|-2,76%
|29.01.21
|Düsseldorf
|37,875 €
|-2,83%
|29.01.21
|Berlin
|38,15 €
|-3,00%
|29.01.21
|Hamburg
|38,00 €
|-3,36%
|29.01.21
= Realtime
Aktuell
