Fastenal - XETR : INSTRUMENT_EVENT FAS




23.10.20 06:00
Xetra Newsboard

DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 26.10.2020;Das Instrument FAS US3119001044 FASTENAL CO. DL-,01 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 23.10.2020 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 26.10.2020 The instrument FAS US3119001044 FASTENAL CO. DL-,01 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 23.10.2020 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 26.10.2020

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
44,09 $ 43,94 $ 0,15 $ +0,34% 22.10./22:01
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US3119001044 887891 49,86 $ 26,73 $
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		37,31 € 0,00%  22.10.20
NYSE 44,10 $ +0,39%  22.10.20
Nasdaq 44,09 $ +0,34%  22.10.20
AMEX 44,10 $ +0,30%  22.10.20
Stuttgart 37,19 € +0,07%  22.10.20
Frankfurt 36,925 € 0,00%  22.10.20
Xetra 36,98 € 0,00%  22.10.20
Berlin 36,95 € 0,00%  22.10.20
Düsseldorf 37,085 € -0,50%  22.10.20
München 37,055 € -2,63%  22.10.20
Hamburg 36,915 € -3,01%  22.10.20
Hannover 36,915 € -3,01%  22.10.20
