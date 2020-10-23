Erweiterte Funktionen
Fastenal - XETR : INSTRUMENT_EVENT FAS
23.10.20 06:00
Xetra Newsboard
DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 26.10.2020;Das Instrument FAS US3119001044 FASTENAL CO. DL-,01 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 23.10.2020 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 26.10.2020 The instrument FAS US3119001044 FASTENAL CO. DL-,01 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 23.10.2020 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 26.10.2020
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|44,09 $
|43,94 $
|0,15 $
|+0,34%
|22.10./22:01
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US3119001044
|887891
|49,86 $
|26,73 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|37,31 €
|0,00%
|22.10.20
|NYSE
|44,10 $
|+0,39%
|22.10.20
|Nasdaq
|44,09 $
|+0,34%
|22.10.20
|AMEX
|44,10 $
|+0,30%
|22.10.20
|Stuttgart
|37,19 €
|+0,07%
|22.10.20
|Frankfurt
|36,925 €
|0,00%
|22.10.20
|Xetra
|36,98 €
|0,00%
|22.10.20
|Berlin
|36,95 €
|0,00%
|22.10.20
|Düsseldorf
|37,085 €
|-0,50%
|22.10.20
|München
|37,055 €
|-2,63%
|22.10.20
|Hamburg
|36,915 €
|-3,01%
|22.10.20
|Hannover
|36,915 €
|-3,01%
|22.10.20
= Realtime
Aktuell
