Fastenal - XETR : INSTRUMENT_EVENT FAS




27.07.20 02:36
Xetra Newsboard

DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 27.07.2020;Das Instrument FAS US3119001044 FASTENAL CO. DL-,01 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 27.07.2020 The instrument FAS US3119001044 FASTENAL CO. DL-,01 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 27.07.2020

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
45,74 $ 45,77 $ -0,03 $ -0,07% 24.07./22:01
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US3119001044 887891 46,53 $ 26,73 $
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		39,47 € +0,42%  24.07.20
München 39,605 € +0,88%  24.07.20
Düsseldorf 39,275 € +0,23%  24.07.20
AMEX 45,75 $ +0,04%  24.07.20
NYSE 45,75 $ -0,03%  24.07.20
Nasdaq 45,74 $ -0,07%  24.07.20
Xetra 39,515 € -0,53%  24.07.20
Hamburg 39,035 € -0,70%  24.07.20
Berlin 39,005 € -0,89%  24.07.20
Stuttgart 39,43 € -0,93%  24.07.20
Frankfurt 39,115 € -1,92%  24.07.20
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
