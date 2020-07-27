Erweiterte Funktionen
DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 27.07.2020;Das Instrument FAS US3119001044 FASTENAL CO. DL-,01 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 27.07.2020 The instrument FAS US3119001044 FASTENAL CO. DL-,01 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 27.07.2020
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|45,74 $
|45,77 $
|-0,03 $
|-0,07%
|24.07./22:01
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US3119001044
|887891
|46,53 $
|26,73 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|39,47 €
|+0,42%
|24.07.20
|München
|39,605 €
|+0,88%
|24.07.20
|Düsseldorf
|39,275 €
|+0,23%
|24.07.20
|AMEX
|45,75 $
|+0,04%
|24.07.20
|NYSE
|45,75 $
|-0,03%
|24.07.20
|Nasdaq
|45,74 $
|-0,07%
|24.07.20
|Xetra
|39,515 €
|-0,53%
|24.07.20
|Hamburg
|39,035 €
|-0,70%
|24.07.20
|Berlin
|39,005 €
|-0,89%
|24.07.20
|Stuttgart
|39,43 €
|-0,93%
|24.07.20
|Frankfurt
|39,115 €
|-1,92%
|24.07.20
= Realtime
