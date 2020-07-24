Erweiterte Funktionen
Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Fastenal":
Fastenal - XETR : INSTRUMENT_EVENT FAS
24.07.20 06:00
Xetra Newsboard
DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 27.07.2020;Das Instrument FAS US3119001044 FASTENAL CO. DL-,01 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 24.07.2020 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 27.07.2020 The instrument FAS US3119001044 FASTENAL CO. DL-,01 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 24.07.2020 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 27.07.2020
Finanztrends Video zu Fastenal
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|40,00 €
|40,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|24.07./09:07
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US3119001044
|887891
|40,00 €
|25,00 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|40,00 €
|0,00%
|23.07.20
|Düsseldorf
|39,185 €
|0,00%
|23.07.20
|München
|39,26 €
|0,00%
|08:00
|Xetra
|39,725 €
|0,00%
|23.07.20
|Nasdaq
|45,77 $
|-0,15%
|23.07.20
|NYSE
|45,765 $
|-0,16%
|23.07.20
|AMEX
|45,73 $
|-0,26%
|23.07.20
|Hamburg
|39,035 €
|-0,70%
|08:19
|Berlin
|39,005 €
|-0,89%
|08:08
|Stuttgart
|39,01 €
|-1,98%
|08:05
|Frankfurt
|39,035 €
|-2,12%
|08:13
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|23
|Fastenal
|15.07.20
|5
|Fastenal-DAS Durchbruchunterne.
|25.07.12