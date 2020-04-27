Erweiterte Funktionen

27.04.20 01:00
Xetra Newsboard

DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 27.04.2020;Das Instrument FAS US3119001044 FASTENAL CO. DL-,01 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 27.04.2020 The instrument FAS US3119001044 FASTENAL CO. DL-,01 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 27.04.2020

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
36,03 $ 34,92 $ 1,11 $ +3,18% 24.04./22:01
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US3119001044 887891 39,31 $ 26,73 $
Tradegate (RT) 		32,595 € -2,25%  24.04.20
Nasdaq 36,03 $ +3,18%  24.04.20
AMEX 36,04 $ +3,18%  24.04.20
NYSE 36,03 $ +3,12%  24.04.20
Düsseldorf 32,565 € +1,70%  24.04.20
Stuttgart 32,875 € +1,42%  24.04.20
München 32,205 € +0,97%  24.04.20
Hamburg 32,205 € +0,96%  24.04.20
Berlin 31,94 € -0,36%  24.04.20
Frankfurt 32,21 € -0,37%  24.04.20
Xetra 32,36 € -1,10%  24.04.20
  = Realtime
