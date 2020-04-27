Erweiterte Funktionen
Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Fastenal":
Fastenal - XETR : INSTRUMENT_EVENT FAS
27.04.20 01:00
Xetra Newsboard
DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 27.04.2020;Das Instrument FAS US3119001044 FASTENAL CO. DL-,01 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 27.04.2020 The instrument FAS US3119001044 FASTENAL CO. DL-,01 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 27.04.2020
Finanztrends Video zu Fastenal
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|36,03 $
|34,92 $
|1,11 $
|+3,18%
|24.04./22:01
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US3119001044
|887891
|39,31 $
|26,73 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|32,595 €
|-2,25%
|24.04.20
|Nasdaq
|36,03 $
|+3,18%
|24.04.20
|AMEX
|36,04 $
|+3,18%
|24.04.20
|NYSE
|36,03 $
|+3,12%
|24.04.20
|Düsseldorf
|32,565 €
|+1,70%
|24.04.20
|Stuttgart
|32,875 €
|+1,42%
|24.04.20
|München
|32,205 €
|+0,97%
|24.04.20
|Hamburg
|32,205 €
|+0,96%
|24.04.20
|Berlin
|31,94 €
|-0,36%
|24.04.20
|Frankfurt
|32,21 €
|-0,37%
|24.04.20
|Xetra
|32,36 €
|-1,10%
|24.04.20
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|22
|Fastenal
|15.04.20
|5
|Fastenal-DAS Durchbruchunterne.
|25.07.12