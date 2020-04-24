Erweiterte Funktionen
Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Fastenal":
Fastenal - XETR : INSTRUMENT_EVENT FAS
24.04.20 06:00
Xetra Newsboard
DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 27.04.2020;Das Instrument FAS US3119001044 FASTENAL CO. DL-,01 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 24.04.2020 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 27.04.2020 The instrument FAS US3119001044 FASTENAL CO. DL-,01 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 24.04.2020 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 27.04.2020
Finanztrends Video zu Fastenal
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|32,325 €
|32,325 €
|- €
|0,00%
|24.04./08:06
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US3119001044
|887891
|36,02 €
|25,00 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|32,325 €
|0,00%
|23.04.20
|AMEX
|34,93 $
|+0,40%
|23.04.20
|NYSE
|34,94 $
|+0,37%
|23.04.20
|Nasdaq
|34,92 $
|+0,23%
|23.04.20
|Düsseldorf
|32,02 €
|0,00%
|23.04.20
|Frankfurt
|32,33 €
|0,00%
|23.04.20
|Hamburg
|31,90 €
|0,00%
|23.04.20
|München
|31,895 €
|0,00%
|23.04.20
|Stuttgart
|32,415 €
|0,00%
|23.04.20
|Xetra
|32,72 €
|0,00%
|23.04.20
|Berlin
|32,055 €
|0,00%
|23.04.20
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|22
|Fastenal
|15.04.20
|5
|Fastenal-DAS Durchbruchunterne.
|25.07.12