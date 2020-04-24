Erweiterte Funktionen

24.04.20 06:00
Xetra Newsboard

DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 27.04.2020;Das Instrument FAS US3119001044 FASTENAL CO. DL-,01 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 24.04.2020 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 27.04.2020 The instrument FAS US3119001044 FASTENAL CO. DL-,01 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 24.04.2020 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 27.04.2020

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
32,325 € 32,325 € -   € 0,00% 24.04./08:06
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US3119001044 887891 36,02 € 25,00 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		32,325 € 0,00%  23.04.20
AMEX 34,93 $ +0,40%  23.04.20
NYSE 34,94 $ +0,37%  23.04.20
Nasdaq 34,92 $ +0,23%  23.04.20
Düsseldorf 32,02 € 0,00%  23.04.20
Frankfurt 32,33 € 0,00%  23.04.20
Hamburg 31,90 € 0,00%  23.04.20
München 31,895 € 0,00%  23.04.20
Stuttgart 32,415 € 0,00%  23.04.20
Xetra 32,72 € 0,00%  23.04.20
Berlin 32,055 € 0,00%  23.04.20
  = Realtime
