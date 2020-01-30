Erweiterte Funktionen

Fastenal - XETR : INSTRUMENT_EVENT FAS




30.01.20 07:00
Xetra Newsboard

DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 30.01.2020;Das Instrument FAS US3119001044 FASTENAL CO. DL-,01 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 30.01.2020 The instrument FAS US3119001044 FASTENAL CO. DL-,01 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 30.01.2020

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
31,99 € 32,93 € -0,94 € -2,85% 30.01./08:36
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US3119001044 887891 34,09 € 25,40 €
Tradegate (RT) 		31,99 € -2,85%  08:02
München 32,37 € 0,00%  08:00
Xetra 33,185 € 0,00%  29.01.20
Berlin 32,37 € 0,00%  29.01.20
AMEX 35,91 $ -0,19%  29.01.20
Hamburg 32,21 € -0,20%  08:00
Nasdaq 35,90 $ -0,25%  29.01.20
NYSE 35,89 $ -0,33%  29.01.20
Düsseldorf 32,30 € -1,07%  08:19
Frankfurt 32,21 € -1,54%  08:08
Stuttgart 31,98 € -2,63%  08:04
