30.01.20 07:00
DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 30.01.2020;Das Instrument FAS US3119001044 FASTENAL CO. DL-,01 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 30.01.2020 The instrument FAS US3119001044 FASTENAL CO. DL-,01 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 30.01.2020
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|31,99 €
|32,93 €
|-0,94 €
|-2,85%
|30.01./08:36
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US3119001044
|887891
|34,09 €
|25,40 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|31,99 €
|-2,85%
|08:02
|München
|32,37 €
|0,00%
|08:00
|Xetra
|33,185 €
|0,00%
|29.01.20
|Berlin
|32,37 €
|0,00%
|29.01.20
|AMEX
|35,91 $
|-0,19%
|29.01.20
|Hamburg
|32,21 €
|-0,20%
|08:00
|Nasdaq
|35,90 $
|-0,25%
|29.01.20
|NYSE
|35,89 $
|-0,33%
|29.01.20
|Düsseldorf
|32,30 €
|-1,07%
|08:19
|Frankfurt
|32,21 €
|-1,54%
|08:08
|Stuttgart
|31,98 €
|-2,63%
|08:04
= Realtime
Aktuell
