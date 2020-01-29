Erweiterte Funktionen

29.01.20 07:00
Xetra Newsboard

DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 30.01.2020;Das Instrument FAS US3119001044 FASTENAL CO. DL-,01 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 29.01.2020 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 30.01.2020 The instrument FAS US3119001044 FASTENAL CO. DL-,01 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 29.01.2020 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 30.01.2020

