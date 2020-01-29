Erweiterte Funktionen
Fastenal - XETR : INSTRUMENT_EVENT FAS
29.01.20 07:00
DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 30.01.2020;Das Instrument FAS US3119001044 FASTENAL CO. DL-,01 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 29.01.2020 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 30.01.2020 The instrument FAS US3119001044 FASTENAL CO. DL-,01 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 29.01.2020 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 30.01.2020
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|35,77 $
|35,49 $
|0,28 $
|+0,79%
|29.01./01:04
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US3119001044
|887891
|37,94 $
|28,39 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|32,375 €
|0,00%
|28.01.20
|München
|32,37 €
|+1,41%
|28.01.20
|NYSE
|35,80 $
|+1,10%
|28.01.20
|Nasdaq
|35,77 $
|+0,79%
|28.01.20
|Düsseldorf
|31,85 €
|+0,63%
|28.01.20
|AMEX
|35,80 $
|+0,45%
|28.01.20
|Stuttgart
|31,925 €
|+0,14%
|28.01.20
|Frankfurt
|31,79 €
|0,00%
|28.01.20
|Hamburg
|31,785 €
|0,00%
|28.01.20
|Xetra
|32,415 €
|0,00%
|28.01.20
|Berlin
|31,995 €
|0,00%
|28.01.20
