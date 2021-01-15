Erweiterte Funktionen
iShares STOXX Europe 600 Pe. - XETR : INSTRUMENT_EVENT EXH7
15.01.21 07:00
Xetra Newsboard
DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 15.01.2021:Das Instrument EXH7 DE000A0H08N1 ISH.S.E.600 P+HG U.ETF A. ETF wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 15.01.2021 The instrument EXH7 DE000A0H08N1 ISH.S.E.600 P+HG U.ETF A. ETF has its ex-dividend/interest day on 15.01.2021
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|89,27 €
|89,82 €
|-0,55 €
|-0,61%
|15.01./08:06
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000A0H08N1
|A0H08N
|91,63 €
|61,43 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|89,27 €
|-0,61%
|08:06
|Frankfurt
|90,15 €
|+0,65%
|14.01.21
|Berlin
|90,10 €
|+0,59%
|14.01.21
|Düsseldorf
|90,02 €
|+0,54%
|14.01.21
|Xetra
|90,12 €
|+0,54%
|14.01.21
|Fondsgesellschaft
|90,00 €
|+0,48%
|14.01.21
|Hamburg
|90,19 €
|+0,40%
|14.01.21
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|89,59 €
|+0,19%
|14.01.21
= Realtime
