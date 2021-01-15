Erweiterte Funktionen



15.01.21 07:00
DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 15.01.2021:Das Instrument EXH7 DE000A0H08N1 ISH.S.E.600 P+HG U.ETF A. ETF wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 15.01.2021 The instrument EXH7 DE000A0H08N1 ISH.S.E.600 P+HG U.ETF A. ETF has its ex-dividend/interest day on 15.01.2021

hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
89,27 € 89,82 € -0,55 € -0,61% 15.01./08:06
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000A0H08N1 A0H08N 91,63 € 61,43 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		89,27 € -0,61%  08:06
Frankfurt 90,15 € +0,65%  14.01.21
Berlin 90,10 € +0,59%  14.01.21
Düsseldorf 90,02 € +0,54%  14.01.21
Xetra 90,12 € +0,54%  14.01.21
Fondsgesellschaft 90,00 € +0,48%  14.01.21
Hamburg 90,19 € +0,40%  14.01.21
Stuttgart (EUWAX) 89,59 € +0,19%  14.01.21
