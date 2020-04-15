Erweiterte Funktionen
iShares STOXX Europe 600 Pe. - XETR : INSTRUMENT_EVENT EXH7
15.04.20 06:00
Xetra Newsboard
DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 15.04.2020;Das Instrument EXH7 DE000A0H08N1 ISH.S.E.600 P+HG U.ETF A. ETF wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 15.04.2020 The instrument EXH7 DE000A0H08N1 ISH.S.E.600 P+HG U.ETF A. ETF has its ex-dividend/interest day on 15.04.2020
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|74,66 €
|73,40 €
|1,26 €
|+1,72%
|28.01./00:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000A0H08N1
|A0H08N
|89,53 €
|63,13 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|76,76 €
|0,00%
|14.04.20
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|76,22 €
|+2,13%
|14.04.20
|Düsseldorf
|76,27 €
|+1,77%
|14.04.20
|Fondsgesellschaft
|74,66 €
|+1,72%
|09.04.20
|Frankfurt
|76,45 €
|+1,68%
|14.04.20
|Hamburg
|75,82 €
|+1,17%
|14.04.20
|Berlin
|76,36 €
|+0,90%
|14.04.20
|Xetra
|76,31 €
|0,00%
|14.04.20
= Realtime
Aktuell
