Erweiterte Funktionen
iShares STOXX Europe 600 Pe. - XETR : INSTRUMENT_EVENT EXH7
15.01.20 07:00
Xetra Newsboard
DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 15.01.2020;Das Instrument EXH7 DE000A0H08N1 ISH.S.E.600 P+HG U.ETF A. ETF wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 15.01.2020 The instrument EXH7 DE000A0H08N1 ISH.S.E.600 P+HG U.ETF A. ETF has its ex-dividend/interest day on 15.01.2020
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|89,42 €
|89,42 €
|- €
|0,00%
|15.01./08:48
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000A0H08N1
|A0H08N
|88,88 €
|67,68 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|89,42 €
|0,00%
|13.01.20
|Fondsgesellschaft
|88,16 €
|+0,09%
|13.01.20
|Düsseldorf
|89,18 €
|0,00%
|14.01.20
|Hamburg
|88,70 €
|0,00%
|14.01.20
|Xetra
|89,56 €
|0,00%
|14.01.20
|Berlin
|89,74 €
|0,00%
|14.01.20
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|89,30 €
|-0,58%
|08:30
|Frankfurt
|89,01 €
|-0,68%
|08:27
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.