Erweiterte Funktionen
iShares STOXX Europe 600 Pe. - XETR : INSTRUMENT_EVENT EXH7
15.10.19 06:00
Xetra Newsboard
DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 15.10.2019;Das Instrument EXH7 DE000A0H08N1 ISH.S.E.600 P+HG U.ETF A. ETF wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 15.10.2019 The instrument EXH7 DE000A0H08N1 ISH.S.E.600 P+HG U.ETF A. ETF has its ex-dividend/interest day on 15.10.2019
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|81,50 €
|81,50 €
|- €
|0,00%
|15.10./08:24
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000A0H08N1
|A0H08N
|84,88 €
|65,13 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|81,50 €
|0,00%
|14.10.19
|Fondsgesellschaft
|81,01 €
|+0,85%
|11.10.19
|EUWAX
|81,60 €
|+0,04%
|08:01
|Düsseldorf
|81,21 €
|0,00%
|14.10.19
|Frankfurt
|81,46 €
|0,00%
|14.10.19
|Hamburg
|81,30 €
|0,00%
|14.10.19
|Xetra
|81,70 €
|0,00%
|14.10.19
|Berlin
|81,17 €
|0,00%
|14.10.19
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.