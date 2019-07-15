Erweiterte Funktionen
iShares STOXX Europe 600 Pe. - XETR : INSTRUMENT_EVENT EXH7
15.07.19 01:27
DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 15.07.2019;Das Instrument EXH7 DE000A0H08N1 ISH.S.E.600 P+HG U.ETF A. ETF wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 15.07.2019 The instrument EXH7 DE000A0H08N1 ISH.S.E.600 P+HG U.ETF A. ETF has its ex-dividend/interest day on 15.07.2019
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|83,43 €
|82,95 €
|0,48 €
|+0,58%
|28.01./00:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000A0H08N1
|A0H08N
|83,43 €
|65,07 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|84,22 €
|+0,15%
|12.07.19
|Fondsgesellschaft
|83,43 €
|+0,58%
|12.07.19
|Frankfurt
|84,18 €
|+0,38%
|12.07.19
|Xetra
|84,33 €
|+0,38%
|12.07.19
|Berlin
|84,15 €
|+0,37%
|12.07.19
|EUWAX
|84,20 €
|+0,25%
|12.07.19
|Düsseldorf
|84,17 €
|+0,05%
|12.07.19
|Hamburg
|84,11 €
|-0,06%
|12.07.19
