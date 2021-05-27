Erweiterte Funktionen
Expeditors - XETR : INSTRUMENT_EVENT EW1
27.05.21 06:00
Xetra Newsboard
DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 28.05.2021:Das Instrument EW1 US3021301094 EXPEDITORS INTL WASH.DL01 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 27.05.2021 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 28.05.2021 The instrument EW1 US3021301094 EXPEDITORS INTL WASH.DL01 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 27.05.2021 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 28.05.2021
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|101,00 €
|101,00 €
|- €
|0,00%
|27.05./09:04
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US3021301094
|875272
|101,00 €
|65,00 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|101,00 €
|0,00%
|26.05.21
|Hamburg
|101,00 €
|+1,00%
|08:04
|Hannover
|101,00 €
|+1,00%
|08:04
|Stuttgart
|101,00 €
|+1,00%
|08:07
|Berlin
|101,00 €
|+1,00%
|08:08
|NYSE
|124,05 $
|+0,94%
|26.05.21
|Nasdaq
|124,07 $
|+0,89%
|26.05.21
|AMEX
|123,77 $
|+0,68%
|26.05.21
|Düsseldorf
|101,00 €
|0,00%
|08:30
|München
|101,00 €
|0,00%
|08:01
|Xetra
|101,00 €
|0,00%
|26.05.21
|Frankfurt
|100,00 €
|-0,99%
|26.05.21
= Realtime
