DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 28.05.2021:Das Instrument EW1 US3021301094 EXPEDITORS INTL WASH.DL01 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 27.05.2021 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 28.05.2021 The instrument EW1 US3021301094 EXPEDITORS INTL WASH.DL01 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 27.05.2021 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 28.05.2021