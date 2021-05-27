Erweiterte Funktionen

Expeditors - XETR : INSTRUMENT_EVENT EW1




27.05.21 06:00
Xetra Newsboard

DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 28.05.2021:Das Instrument EW1 US3021301094 EXPEDITORS INTL WASH.DL01 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 27.05.2021 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 28.05.2021 The instrument EW1 US3021301094 EXPEDITORS INTL WASH.DL01 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 27.05.2021 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 28.05.2021

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
101,00 € 101,00 € -   € 0,00% 27.05./09:04
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US3021301094 875272 101,00 € 65,00 €
Tradegate (RT) 		101,00 € 0,00%  26.05.21
Hamburg 101,00 € +1,00%  08:04
Hannover 101,00 € +1,00%  08:04
Stuttgart 101,00 € +1,00%  08:07
Berlin 101,00 € +1,00%  08:08
NYSE 124,05 $ +0,94%  26.05.21
Nasdaq 124,07 $ +0,89%  26.05.21
AMEX 123,77 $ +0,68%  26.05.21
Düsseldorf 101,00 € 0,00%  08:30
München 101,00 € 0,00%  08:01
Xetra 101,00 € 0,00%  26.05.21
Frankfurt 100,00 € -0,99%  26.05.21
