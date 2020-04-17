Erweiterte Funktionen
17.04.20 06:00
CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 20.04.2020;Das Instrument ETLS DE000A2PADR0 L+G US EQUITY DLA DZ ETF wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 17.04.2020 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 20.04.2020 The instrument ETLS DE000A2PADR0 L+G US EQUITY DLA DZ ETF is traded cum capital adjustment on 17.04.2020 and ex capital adjustment on 20.04.2020
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|9,369 €
|9,369 €
|- €
|0,00%
|17.04./08:29
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000A2PADR0
|A2PADR
|11,65 €
|6,43 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|9,24 €
|+3,40%
|07.04.20
|Berlin
|9,546 €
|+1,26%
|16.04.20
|Frankfurt
|9,424 €
|+1,08%
|16.04.20
|Düsseldorf
|9,415 €
|0,00%
|16.04.20
|Stuttgart
|9,369 €
|0,00%
|16.04.20
|Xetra
|9,571 €
|0,00%
|16.04.20
