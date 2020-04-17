CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 20.04.2020;Das Instrument ETLS DE000A2PADR0 L+G US EQUITY DLA DZ ETF wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 17.04.2020 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 20.04.2020 The instrument ETLS DE000A2PADR0 L+G US EQUITY DLA DZ ETF is traded cum capital adjustment on 17.04.2020 and ex capital adjustment on 20.04.2020