L+G-AP.EX JN EQ DLA DZ - XETR : INSTRUMENT_EVENT ETLK
17.04.20 06:00
Xetra Newsboard
CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 20.04.2020;Das Instrument ETLK DE000A2PANR9 L+G-AP.EX JN EQ DLA DZ ETF wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 17.04.2020 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 20.04.2020 The instrument ETLK DE000A2PANR9 L+G-AP.EX JN EQ DLA DZ ETF is traded cum capital adjustment on 17.04.2020 and ex capital adjustment on 20.04.2020
Aktuelle Kursinformationen
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|8,40 €
|8,40 €
|- €
|0,00%
|17.04./08:44
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000A2PANR9
|A2PANR
|10,95 €
|7,73 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|8,40 €
|0,00%
|16.04.20
|Stuttgart (EUWAX)
|8,221 €
|+2,63%
|07.04.20
|Frankfurt
|8,327 €
|+0,12%
|16.04.20
|Düsseldorf
|7,694 €
|0,00%
|16.04.20
|München
|8,361 €
|0,00%
|16.04.20
|Stuttgart
|8,399 €
|0,00%
|16.04.20
|Xetra
|8,402 €
|0,00%
|16.04.20

Aktuell
