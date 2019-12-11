Erweiterte Funktionen
iShares MSCI EMU ESG Enhan. - XETR : INSTRUMENT_EVENT EMNE
11.12.19 07:00
Xetra Newsboard
DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 12.12.2019;Das Instrument EMNE IE00BHZPHZ28 ISIV-MEMUEE ETF EOD ETF wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 11.12.2019 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 12.12.2019 The instrument EMNE IE00BHZPHZ28 ISIV-MEMUEE ETF EOD ETF has its pre-dividend/interest day on 11.12.2019 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 12.12.2019
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|5,5046 €
|5,525 €
|-0,0204 €
|-0,37%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|IE00BHZPHZ28
|A2PDNS
|5,56 €
|4,89 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Stuttgart
|5,478 €
|+0,37%
|10.12.19
|München
|5,522 €
|0,00%
|10.12.19
|Xetra
|5,501 €
|0,00%
|10.12.19
|Frankfurt
|5,471 €
|-0,09%
|10.12.19
|Berlin
|5,494 €
|-0,11%
|10.12.19
|Fondsgesellschaft
|5,5046 €
|-0,37%
|09.12.19
|Düsseldorf
|5,463 €
|-0,94%
|10.12.19
