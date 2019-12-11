Erweiterte Funktionen



DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 12.12.2019;Das Instrument EMNE IE00BHZPHZ28 ISIV-MEMUEE ETF EOD ETF wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 11.12.2019 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 12.12.2019 The instrument EMNE IE00BHZPHZ28 ISIV-MEMUEE ETF EOD ETF has its pre-dividend/interest day on 11.12.2019 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 12.12.2019

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
5,5046 € 5,525 € -0,0204 € -0,37% 01.01./01:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
IE00BHZPHZ28 A2PDNS 5,56 € 4,89 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Stuttgart 5,478 € +0,37%  10.12.19
München 5,522 € 0,00%  10.12.19
Xetra 5,501 € 0,00%  10.12.19
Frankfurt 5,471 € -0,09%  10.12.19
Berlin 5,494 € -0,11%  10.12.19
Fondsgesellschaft 5,5046 € -0,37%  09.12.19
Düsseldorf 5,463 € -0,94%  10.12.19
  = Realtime
