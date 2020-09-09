Erweiterte Funktionen
Deka Germany 30 UCITS ETF - XETR : INSTRUMENT_EVENT ELFG
09.09.20 06:00
Xetra Newsboard
DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 10.09.2020;Das Instrument ELFG DE000ETFL516 DEKA GERMANY 30 UCITS ETF ETF wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 09.09.2020 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 10.09.2020 The instrument ELFG DE000ETFL516 DEKA GERMANY 30 UCITS ETF ETF has its pre-dividend/interest day on 09.09.2020 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 10.09.2020
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1.430,2 €
|1.430,2 €
|- €
|0,00%
|09.09./08:22
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000ETFL516
|ETFL51
|1.474 €
|924,16 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1.430,2 €
|0,00%
|07.09.20
|Fondsgesellschaft
|1.425,36 €
|+1,94%
|07.09.20
|Stuttgart
|1.425,4 €
|+0,21%
|08:01
|Frankfurt
|1.434,2 €
|0,00%
|08.09.20
|Xetra
|1.425,6 €
|0,00%
|08.09.20
|Berlin
|1.430 €
|0,00%
|08.09.20
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.