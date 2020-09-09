Erweiterte Funktionen



Deka Germany 30 UCITS ETF - XETR : INSTRUMENT_EVENT ELFG




09.09.20 06:00
Xetra Newsboard

DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 10.09.2020;Das Instrument ELFG DE000ETFL516 DEKA GERMANY 30 UCITS ETF ETF wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 09.09.2020 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 10.09.2020 The instrument ELFG DE000ETFL516 DEKA GERMANY 30 UCITS ETF ETF has its pre-dividend/interest day on 09.09.2020 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 10.09.2020

Aktuell
Gaming Hot Stock bricht alle Rekorde
Neuer 1.100% Gaming Hot Stock nach 348% mit DraftKings und 10.059% mit Tencent/a>


i3 Interactive Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1.430,2 € 1.430,2 € -   € 0,00% 09.09./08:22
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE000ETFL516 ETFL51 1.474 € 924,16 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		1.430,2 € 0,00%  07.09.20
Fondsgesellschaft 1.425,36 € +1,94%  07.09.20
Stuttgart 1.425,4 € +0,21%  08:01
Frankfurt 1.434,2 € 0,00%  08.09.20
Xetra 1.425,6 € 0,00%  08.09.20
Berlin 1.430 € 0,00%  08.09.20
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Gold Hot Stock startet Bohrungen neben Skeena Resources. 1.138% Kursgewinn von 0,265 CAD$ auf in der Spitze 3,28 CAD

Etruscus Resources Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...