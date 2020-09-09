DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 10.09.2020;Das Instrument ELFG DE000ETFL516 DEKA GERMANY 30 UCITS ETF ETF wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 09.09.2020 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 10.09.2020 The instrument ELFG DE000ETFL516 DEKA GERMANY 30 UCITS ETF ETF has its pre-dividend/interest day on 09.09.2020 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 10.09.2020